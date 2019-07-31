Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Canceled, Says Model Shanina Shaik

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show may not be happening at all this year.

One of the brand’s runway regulars, Shanina Shaik, indicated that there won’t be a VSFS in 2019.

“Unfortunately, the Victoria’s Secret Show won’t be happening this year,” the Australian model told the Daily Telegraph. “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel.”

Shaik is the first to report that the VSFS won’t be happening. Leslie Wexner, the chief executive of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, told the New York Times in May that the show would not air on network television, adding that they “don’t believe network television is the right fit” for VSFS anymore.

If Shaik is right, this will mark the first time in 23 years that no Victoria’s Secret show took place. The lingerie extravaganza had aired on network TV since 2001, when it was broadcast by ABC.

Shanina Shaik on the catwalk at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

In recent years, the VSFS has seen waning ratings and controversy over its lack of inclusivity on the runway. In November, Ed Razek, L Brands chief marketing officer, said he didn’t think transgender models should appear in the show.

“I don’t think we should,” he said, adding, “The show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us.”

As per Shaik, the VSFS isn’t done for good; it’s just undergoing a hiatus.

“They’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show,” she said.

Victoria’s Secret did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment.

Want more?

The Sexiest Looks From the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Viewing Party

Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Palvin Gets Shake Shack Fast Food Delivered by Boyfriend Dylan Sprouse

Bella Hadid’s See-Through Outfit Had Jaws Dropping at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After-Party