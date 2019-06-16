Victoria Beckham Takes Style Cues From Meghan Markle at Soccer Star Sergio Ramos’ Wedding

Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle are two of the biggest style influencers in the U.K., so it comes as no surprise that they would also take cues from one another from time to time.

Beckham took a page from Markle’s fashion playbook as she stepped out to Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos’ wedding in Sevilla, Spain yesterday.

Never one to adhere to tradition, the designer ignored the age-old adage not to wear white to someone else’s wedding. Accompanied by husband David, Posh looked chic in a cream chain-print midi dress from her eponymous label’s fall ’19 collection. She added a colorful pop to the dress with her footwear, choosing neon pink pointy-toe pumps with a satin finish (also from her brand).

Victoria Beckham wears a dress from her fall ’19 collection with hot-pink pumps at Sergio Ramos’ wedding with husband David. CREDIT: Raul Caro Cadenas/Shutterstock

A closer look at Beckham’s neon pink heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Beckham’s ex-soccer star husband wore a sleek three-piece suit with shiny black shoes.

While Beckham is often seen in her own designs, the Duchess of Sussex actually wore the chain-print dress first. It seems VB took a footwear cue from the former “Suits” actress, as Markle teamed the dress with green, satinlike pumps similar to Beckham’s for a March appearance.

Meghan Markle wearing a chain-print Victoria Beckham fall ’19 dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of course, the Beckhams and the royal family are close. The Beckhams attended Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry last year, as well as the 2011 nuptials of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

