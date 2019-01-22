Victoria Beckham Is Already Working Out in Her New Reebok Designs

Victoria Beckham’s new Reebok collection is here — and she’s already sporting it for workouts.

The pop star-turned-designer took to Instagram this morning to share a video of herself doing a fitness routine clad in a head-to-toe look from her Reebok collaboration, which released today.

For her morning regimen, Beckham sported a black baseball cap, a sports bra, leggings and orange, tan and black Bolton trainers.

“Kicking things off in NY in #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham! Available at Reebok.com at the link in bio and exclusively at 36 Dover Street this week! X VB,” the star captioned the Instagram video of herself exercising in front of a mirror.

The 44-year-old also shared two mirror selfies posing on the floor in the look from the range, which is her debut collection with Reebok.

Available now at Reebok.com/VictoriaBeckham, the collection features apparel and footwear for both women and men, with prices ranging from $30 to $500.

According to Reebok, the range was was inspired by Beckham’s experiences living in Los Angeles and London, blending “laid-back Californian spirit with refined British tailoring.”

A look from Victoria Beckham’s spring ’19 collection with Reebok. CREDIT: Reebok

The collection is done in mostly black and orange, with pops of tan and white (for instance, the tan sneaker colorway Beckham sported for her workout).

With FN in attendance, Beckham celebrated her partnership with Reebok in the West Hollywood neighborhood of L.A. in April alongside NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

“I grew up in the ’90s, and I’ve always loved Reebok,” she said at the event. “It’s great to do this today and have this capsule collection of merch that Shaq and I have done.

