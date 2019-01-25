Victoria Beckham Defies the Rain in a Red-Hot Power Suit & Platforms

Even a flash flood warning wasn’t enough for Victoria Beckham to leave her heels at home.

The Spice Girl turned designer made waves on the streets of rainy Manhattan yesterday, as she headed out for a scheduled appearance on “Good Morning America” in a tailored red wool blazer over matching wool wide-leg trousers and a sultry sheer sky blue high-neck blouse — all from her own collection.

Beckham expertly pulled off her head-turning ensemble with a pair of sky-high black leather platform shoes — a brave choice on slick sidewalks — as well as chic sunglasses by Céline. She flaunted cherry red nails while toting a black oversize umbrella.

Victoria Beckham wearing a red suit and high-neck blouse from her own collection with a pair of platform boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 44-year-old mother of four recently released her debut capsule collection with Reebok, which she discussed on the show. The spring ’19 lineup of footwear and clothing is available now, retailing for $30 to $500 on the sportswear giant’s website.

Victoria Beckham braves the rain on the streets of New York City on Thursday. CREDIT: Splash

Later that day, Beckham shared on Instagram a few photos of her “Good Morning America” visit, where actor Matthew McConaughey also made a guest appearance.

“Always such an honour to dress such a strong, beautiful and kind woman! X Kisses @robinrobertsgma wearing the #VBPreSS19 camouflage dress,” she captioned the post, featuring GMA anchor Robin Roberts.

For more of Victoria Beckham’s street style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham Couldn’t Find Workout Pieces She Wanted — So She Designed Her Own

Victoria Beckham Breaks Out of Her Shell With Her Most Daring, Colorful Outfit Yet

Victoria Beckham and Family Sit Front Row at London Fashion Week Men’s Show