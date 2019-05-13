Sign up for our newsletter today!

Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her Bright Pedicure While Keeping Warm in Chilly NYC

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Victoria-Beckham-19
1997
1998
1999
2005
View Gallery 14 Images

Victoria Beckham’s pedicure takes the spotlight.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer made an appearance on Saturday in New York City, where she was photographed in a pair of black peep-toe ankle boots that showed off an eye-catching red nail color.

It was a “posh” look for the 45-year-old, whose pedi served as the main act in an otherwise neutral look — composed of a black cotton-blend trench coat from her own brand’s spring ’19 collection and a chic nude top tucked into skintight navy leggings.

Victoria Beckham, victoria beckham spring 2019 Cotton-blend trench coat, peep-toe booties, leggings
Victoria Beckham wears a trench coat from her spring ’19 collection with leggings and peep-toe ankle booties.
CREDIT: Splash News

Beckham accessorized her ensemble with Celine sunglasses and a nearly $2,000 black leather shoulder bag from her label that flaunted gold-tone hardware details. She pulled the outfit together with green drop earrings, a delicate necklace and a matching gold watch.

Related

Victoria Beckham Shows Off New Reebok Kicks on Instagram

Victoria Beckham Wears Hot-Pink Satin Pumps From Her Own Brand to the National Portrait Gallery Gala

Meghan Markle Changes Into a Victoria Beckham Dress and Satin Pumps for Commonwealth Day Service

Victoria Beckham peep-toe booties
A closer look at Victoria Beckham wearing peep-toe booties.
CREDIT: Splash News

In March, Beckham debuted her collection with Reebok, which included two sneaker styles: the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock Lo, which is priced at $250, and the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock, which retails for $280.

Click through the gallery to see more of Victoria Beckham’s stylish moments.

Watch FN’s interview with Manolo Blahnik.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham Wears Hot-Pink Satin Pumps From Her Own Brand to the National Portrait Gallery Gala

Meghan Markle Changes Into a Victoria Beckham Dress and Satin Pumps for Commonwealth Day Service

Harper Beckham Looks Like a Mini Anna Wintour in the Front Row at London Fashion Week

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad