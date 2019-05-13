Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her Bright Pedicure While Keeping Warm in Chilly NYC

Victoria Beckham’s pedicure takes the spotlight.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer made an appearance on Saturday in New York City, where she was photographed in a pair of black peep-toe ankle boots that showed off an eye-catching red nail color.

It was a “posh” look for the 45-year-old, whose pedi served as the main act in an otherwise neutral look — composed of a black cotton-blend trench coat from her own brand’s spring ’19 collection and a chic nude top tucked into skintight navy leggings.

Victoria Beckham wears a trench coat from her spring ’19 collection with leggings and peep-toe ankle booties. CREDIT: Splash News

Beckham accessorized her ensemble with Celine sunglasses and a nearly $2,000 black leather shoulder bag from her label that flaunted gold-tone hardware details. She pulled the outfit together with green drop earrings, a delicate necklace and a matching gold watch.

A closer look at Victoria Beckham wearing peep-toe booties. CREDIT: Splash News

In March, Beckham debuted her collection with Reebok, which included two sneaker styles: the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock Lo, which is priced at $250, and the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Sock, which retails for $280.

