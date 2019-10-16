Sign up for our newsletter today!

Victoria Beckham Pairs Leopard-Print Boots With Her Red Midi Dress in NYC

By Ella Chochrek
Victoria Beckham is proving she’s her own best brand ambassador.

The 45-year-old designer wore a look from her namesake label while leaving her hotel in New York City this morning.

Beckham wore a red midi dress with short sleeves, a high neckline and a cinched waist.

Victoria Beckham in a red dress and leopard-print peep-toe boots in New York on Oct. 16.
Victoria Beckham in a red dress and leopard-print peep-toe boots in New York on Oct. 16.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the former Spice Girl went with leopard-print boots from her fall ’19 range. Called the Jasmine, the boots boast a stretch-knit upper and a slim stiletto heel — with a peep-toe perfect for showing off a pedicure. They’re available on Modaoperandi.com for just under $1,200.

A close-up look at Victoria Beckham's leopard-print boots.
A close-up look at Victoria Beckham’s leopard-print boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Brit accessorized with Celine sunglasses and a gold necklace with a black stone.

On her current trip to New York, Beckham’s been making a strong case for her peep-toe boots. The shoes come in both knee-high and thigh-high lengths — and in a wide range of colorways.

Beckham showed off two versions of the boots, both different from today’s, yesterday. While out to dinner, she sported sky blue boots with a color-blocked sweater and fitted pencil skirt.

Victoria Beckham wearing a pencil skirt and blue peep-toe boots from her fall '19 collection Oct. 15.
Victoria Beckham wearing a pencil skirt and blue peep-toe boots from her fall ’19 collection Oct. 15.
CREDIT: Splash News

Earlier in the day, the ex-pop star wore a lipstick red pair of the boots, teamed with a midi skirt in the same shade.

Victoria Beckham out and about in New York on Oct. 15.
Victoria Beckham out and about in New York on Oct. 15.
CREDIT: Splash News

While the VB fall ’19 collection is currently in stores, its designer already looking ahead to the next season. Beckham showed her spring ’20 range at LFW last month, with boldly colored pumps, strappy sandals and floral prints.

Click through the gallery to see photos of Victoria Beckham smiling.

