Victoria Beckham Pops in Purple Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Victoria Beckham proved she’s still plenty posh with her latest ensemble.

The former Spice Girl headed to a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles Tuesday wearing a full look from her spring ’20 collection, complete with eye-catching purple pumps.

Victoria Beckham arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wearing pieces from her spring ’20 collection, Nov. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Beckham wore a cream-colored high-neck blouse and matching belted midi skirt decorated with a loose black handwriting pattern that has been described variously as scribbles and graffiti.

Her purple ankle-strap pumps had a somewhat unusual appearance. While they featured a slim stiletto heel, they appeared flat from the front, with a silhouette resembling that of a ballet shoe.

A close-up look at Victoria Beckham’s purple pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“It throws the dimension off — and there’s something a little sick about that,” Beckham said of the shoes. “It looks a little bit strange, in a good way.”

The collection is heavy on prints. In addition to the patterned outfit Beckham wore yesterday, it includes bright stripes and florals, along with some neutrals and some boldly colored solids.

In an Instagram post about the collection, Beckham wrote that she took “a melting pot of references and inspiration from past decades” and “put everything together in a blender to make a new, modern mix.”

Beckham almost always wears her own designs. This time, however, she chose a Kelly handbag from Hermès that magically matched her shoes.

Victoria Beckham arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wearing pieces from her spring ’20 collection, Nov. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

