Victoria Beckham Mixes Patterns in Her Favorite Peep-Toe Boots at the Airport

Mixing patterns isn’t easy — but if anyone’s willing to take the challenge on, it’s Victoria Beckham.

The 45-year-old designer paired a polka-dot blouse with an argyle sweater and tweed skirt yesterday at JFK Airport in New York. The full look was from her namesake fashion label.

Victoria Beckham at the airport in New York Nov. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, Posh Spice went with thigh-high burgundy sock-fit boots, also from her brand. The thigh-highs have an almond-shaped toe, a slim stiletto heel and a peep-toe — a trend-defining feature perfect for showing off a pedicure.

Called the Jasmine, the peep-toe boots come from the VB fall ’19 range. They’re available in a number of heights, fabrications and colorways, among them lipstick red, sky blue and leopard-print. The thigh-high sock-fit style Beckham chose can be shopped on Farfetch.com for around $1,700.

A close-up look at Victoria Beckham’s peep-toe boots. CREDIT: Splash News

While the A-lister’s fall ’19 collection is currently in stores, she’s already looking ahead to the next season. Beckham showed her spring ’20 range at London Fashion Week in September, with boldly colored pumps, strappy sandals and floral prints.

VB shows tend to attract celebrities, and the latest was no exception. In addition to stars like Billy Porter and Helen Mirren —and fashion stalwart Anna Wintour — front-row guests included Beckham’s soccer star husband, David, and their four children.

