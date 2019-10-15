Sign up for our newsletter today!

Victoria Beckham Wears Red-Hot Peep-Toe Boots That Match Her Pedicure in NYC

By Ella Chochrek
As a fall chill settles in, sandal weather is officially over in New York City — but Victoria Beckham’s still showing off her pedicure.

The designer hit the streets of the Big Apple today clad in open-toe boots from her fall ’19 collection.

Victoria Beckham out and about in New York on Oct. 15.
Victoria Beckham out and about in New York on Oct. 15.


Called the Jasmine, the red stretch-knit boots are set on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. They’re available to shop on Modaoperandi.com for a little under $1,200.

Victoria Beckham, vb, fall 2019, red boots, pedicure, peep-toe boots, stilettos, shoe style, toes, feet,
A close-up look at Victoria Beckham’s boots.


The boots’ red color matched Beckham’s skirt, as well as her pedicure. The former Spice Girl’s $990 flared crepe midi skirt and $577 lilac crewneck jumper were both from VB fall ’19 as well.

Beckham debuted her fall ’19 range at London Fashion Week in February, with the open-toe boot on prominent display. She offers knee-high and thigh-high versions of the boot, which comes in statement-making colorways like electric blue and leopard-print in addition to neutrals such as black and burgundy.

Victoria Beckham out and about in New York on Oct. 15.
Victoria Beckham out and about in New York on Oct. 15.


While the A-lister’s fall ’19 collection is currently in stores, she’s already looking ahead to the next season. Beckham showed her spring ’20 range at LFW last month, with boldly colored pumps, strappy sandals and floral prints.

VB shows tend to attract celebrities and the latest was no exception. In addition to stars like Billy Porter and Helen Mirren, front-row guests included Beckham’s soccer star husband, David, and their four children.

Click through the gallery to see photos of Victoria Beckham smiling.

