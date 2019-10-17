Victoria Beckham Continues Her Streak of Peek-a-Boo Toes

There is no better model for Victoria Beckham’s brand than the designer herself.

Beckham left her hotel in New York today wearing an $890 red blouse and a sold-out $2,250 cream blazer with a matching $1,250 skirt, both featuring a red checkered pattern.

Victoria Beckham steps out of her hotel in New York wearing pieces from her own collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Victoria Beckham’s peep-toe boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes were a set of peep-toe leopard print thigh-high boots from her fall ’19 collection that retail for just under $1,200 on ModaOperandi.com.

For fans of Posh Spice, the style might look familiar as she sported them yesterday also with a red-centric look, specifically a $1,290 red midi dress with short sleeves, a high neckline and cinched waist.

Victoria Beckham in a red dress and leopard-print peep-toe boots in New York on Oct. 16. CREDIT: Splash News

She is a fan of her brand’s peep-toe boots in any color, though. On Tuesday she wore them two different shades: in red under a matching red skirt and purple sweater and in blue under a multicolor pencil skirt.

Victoria Beckham out and about in New York on Oct. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

Victoria Beckham wearing a pencil skirt and blue peep-toe boots from her fall ’19 collection, Oct. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

Beckham showed her spring ’20 range at London Fashion Week last month, with boldly colored pumps, strappy sandals and floral prints.

Click through the gallery to see 14 times Victoria Beckham was photographed smiling in style.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham Pairs Leopard-Print Boots With Her Red Midi Dress in NYC