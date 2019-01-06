Victoria Beckham and Family Sit Front Row at London Fashion Week Men’s Show

David and Victoria Beckham watch the Kent and Curwen show during London Men's Fashion Week.

Victoria and David Beckham traded roles today as Victoria attended the Kent and Curwen fashion show during London Fashion Week Men’s in support of her husband.

The designer, who usually is the one hosting the shows, brought along her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his new model girlfriend, Hana Cross, to see the brand’s fall ’19 presentation earlier today.

Victoria Beckham arrives to the Kent and Curwen show during fall ’19 London Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Posh Spice wore a gray tweed, wide-leg pant and blazer set from her own line with a ruffled, blush top underneath. The look was finished with her signature oversized sunglasses and black boots that barely peeped out from her floor-length bottoms.

Victoria Beckham (L), Hana Cross and Brooklyn Beckham arrive to the Kent and Curwen show during London Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shuttertock

The family attended the show to support dad, David Beckham, who helped relaunch the English sportswear heritage brand back in 2017, partnering with creative director Daniel Kearns.

This season’s collection was inspired by BBC series “Peaky Blinders,” set in the 1920s and known for its retro style and flat-bill caps. Both Brooklyn and Hana wore pieces from the new capsule.

Victoria shared images of herself, her husband and their son on Instagram earlier today, giving her own outfit a shoutout as well as saying she is “so proud” of her husband for the presentation.