Victoria Beckham Wears Hot-Pink Satin Pumps From Her Own Brand to the National Portrait Gallery Gala

It might not even be spring yet, but Victoria Beckham is already showing off her fall ’19 collection, which debuted at London Fashion Week less than a month ago.

Along with husband David Beckham, the British pop star-turned-designer stepped out to attend the National Portrait Gallery Gala in London last night. Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Kate Moss and Christian Louboutin were also on hand for the glamorous occasion.

David and Victoria Beckham attend the National Portrait Gallery Gala in London on Tuesday night. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 44-year-old mother of four styled a white crepe blouse boasting pleated peasant sleeves with black wool-crepe tapered high-rise pants and a pair hot-pink satin pumps. The vibrant style, which retails for $590, comes with a sleek almond toe and a sky-high stiletto heel of over 4 inches. The pumps are also available in neon yellow and orange.

Victoria Beckham wearing a head-to-toe look from her fall ’19 runway collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former Spice Girl further accessorized her chic outfit with a black satin clutch and understated earrings.

A close-up look at Victoria Beckham’s hot-pink satin pumps featuring a sleek almond toe and a 4.5-inch heel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle attended the annual Commonwealth Day service wearing a Victoria Beckham fall ’19 chain-print dress with bespoke dark green satin pumps.

