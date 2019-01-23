Victoria Beckham’s Cherry-Red Toes Must Be Freezing in These Boots

Despite the Big Apple’s recent freezing temperatures, Victoria Beckham was captured hitting the streets of New York City today in a stylish ensemble without a coat. What’s more, she wore open-toe shoes.

The British pop star turned designer strutted her stuff in a matching silk top and A-line pleated skirt featuring an abstract camouflage pattern, a nod to an army look Beckham wore in the past as Posh Spice. The blouse retails for $945 and the midi skirt costs $1,815.

Victoria Beckham wearing a patterned look over a burgundy turtleneck with matching open-toe boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 44-year-old former Spice Girl pulled her look together with a cozy wine-colored turtleneck and a pair of coordinating open-toe stiletto boots in the same shade of burgundy. The sleek leather style highlighted her cherry red toes, which had to have left her with cold feet — literally. The mother of four, whose new Reebok collab collection launched Tuesday, completed her outfit with an olive green suede clutch bag and Céline sunglasses.

A close-up look at Victoria Beckham wearing a pair of burgundy leather open-toe boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Beckham took to Instagram earlier to show herself changing out of this outfit into something new for a day of Reebok press.

