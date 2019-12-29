Victoria Beckham & Eva Longoria Twin in Weatherproof Boots on Vacation in the Cotswolds

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria celebrated the holidays in England, trekking out to the rainy Cotswolds in appropriately weatherproof looks.

In a photo posted this morning to Longoria’s Instagram account, Beckham wore a collared anorak over a tan and black sweater from her own label ($909 from Farfetch.com) and lightwash skinny jeans. On her feet, the designer sported dark, knee-high rainboots.

Longoria wore a zipped-up anorak with black leggings, accessorizing with a beanie and scarf. For footwear, the “Dog Days” actress selected black mid-calf, lace-up boots with fluffy gray trim.

Both women wore sunglasses despite the rainy weather.

Beckham and Longoria are close friends, so much so that Beckham named Longoria godmother to her 8-year-old daughter, Harper. At Harper’s christening earlier this month, Longoria wore a tan suit with pointed-toe heels. Harper looked adorable in a cream-colored, sheer-sleeved maxi dress with embellishment, teamed with sparkly flats. The elementary schooler bundled up on top with a cream-colored cape.

“A week ago today we celebrated the most magical christening of Cruz and Harper Seven x xx kisses @evalongoria the best godmother x kisses little Santi! We love u so much xxx,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post yesterday of Longoria, who held son Santiago, 1, and Harper.

Flip through the gallery for more of Victoria Beckham’s style.

Want more?

Eva Longoria Wears Minimalist Black Sandals at Lunch in Los Angeles

Victoria Beckham Mixes Patterns in Her Favorite Peep-Toe Boots at the Airport

Harper Beckham Twins With Anna Wintour Front Row at Victoria Beckham Spring 2020