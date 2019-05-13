Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Political Pumps & Costumes From ‘Veep’ Are up for Bids After Series Finale

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wearing Marc Jacobs at the premiere for the final season of "Veep" on March 26.

HBO’s award-winning “Veep” ended after seven seasons last night, but fans aren’t likely to forget Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Selina Meyer or her enviable wardrobe anytime soon.

In fact, a selection of designer items worn by the actress and other members of the cast went up for grabs on Screenbid.com immediately after the series finale. Louis-Dreyfus’s red dress collection and presidential portrait gown are being auctioned off.

Additionally, fans can bid on pieces starting at 70% off from Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Victoria Beckham, Carolina Herrera, Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Christian Louboutin.

Selina Meyer’s pale pink patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy

“HBO understands the ‘Veep’ fan base very well and provided us the best storyline selections from all seven seasons. The props and wardrobe collections are really the best of the best, and we are excited that fans can select from such a robust assortment,” CEO Jeffrey Dash said in a statement.

Selina Meyer’s red Dolce & Gabbana debate dress. CREDIT: Courtesy

The auction ends on June 1. Each item will come with an official Studio Certificate of Authenticity provided by HBO.

Selina Meyer’s presidential portrait gown by Carolina Herrera. CREDIT: Courtesy

“I feel like the real world is trying to catch up with ‘Veep,’” the show’s costume designer, Kathleen Felix-Hager, shared of Selina Meyer’s West Wing look.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

LVMH’s New Woman in Power: 3 Ways Rihanna Is Revolutionizing Fashion

Hollywood Legend Doris Day Dead at 97: Photos From Her Career

Justin Bieber Dances Like a Cowboy in Heeled Boots in New Music Video Teaser