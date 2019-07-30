These Celebs Are Making Vans Cool in 2019

The past few years have seen the revival of ’90s styles, and the latest brand to ride the nostalgia wave is Vans.

While the skate wear brand has consistently been popular, it hit its stride in the ’90s, going public on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in 1991 and sponsoring its Warped Tour for the first time in 1995. Recent months have seen increased interest in the shoes from stylish stars.

Hailey Baldwin has been spotted in Vans sneakers several times. At a Levi’s event during Coachella this April, the model wore a denim-on-denim look with the brand’s Sk8-Hi silhouette in a bold red.

Hailey Baldwin at the Levi’s Brunch at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, has been a longtime supporter of Vans, often hitting the streets in the company’s kicks. The pop star wore a look from his House of Drew brand complete with buzzy Vans x Odd Future Old Skool Pro kicks, which are now reselling for $450 on Stadium Goods’ website.

Justin Bieber wears Vans x Odd Future Old Skool Pro S sneakers in “Wheat/Pink” in July while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani, who’s been wearing Vans for more than two decades, continues to be a fan of the brand’s distinctive check-print slip-ons. She wore them with a ’90s-inspired denim look during a shopping trip with her sons this month.

Gwen Stefani wearing Vans sneakers while shopping in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mega Other stars, like David Beckham, Kristen Stewart and Ariel Winter, have also made recent appearances in the brand’s shoes.

Kristen Stewart wearing Vans at a bar in July. CREDIT: MEGA Given all the celebrity support, it’s no surprise that Vans has seen a recent bump in business. Vans sales increased 20% in the first quarter, according to earnings reports from parent company VF Corp.

