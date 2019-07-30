Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Celebs Are Making Vans Cool in 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Levi’s Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA – 13 Apr 2019
Gwen Stefani
Justin Bieber
Brooklyn Beckham
David Beckham
View Gallery 13 Images

The past few years have seen the revival of ’90s styles, and the latest brand to ride the nostalgia wave is Vans.

While the skate wear brand has consistently been popular, it hit its stride in the ’90s, going public on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in 1991 and sponsoring its Warped Tour for the first time in 1995. Recent months have seen increased interest in the shoes from stylish stars.

Hailey Baldwin has been spotted in Vans sneakers several times. At a Levi’s event during Coachella this April, the model wore a denim-on-denim look with the brand’s Sk8-Hi silhouette in a bold red.

Hailey BieberLevi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019Wearing Dior, Vintage, Corset
Hailey Baldwin at the Levi’s Brunch at Coachella.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, has been a longtime supporter of Vans, often hitting the streets in the company’s kicks. The pop star wore a look from his House of Drew brand complete with buzzy Vans x Odd Future Old Skool Pro kicks, which are now reselling for $450 on Stadium Goods’ website.

Related

Hailey Baldwin Shows How to Dress Down a Pantsuit With Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Does '90s Grunge in a Flannel & These Retro-Inspired Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Continues Her '90s Style Streak in a Minidress & Chunky Adidas Sneakers

justin bieber, drew house, Vans x Odd Future Old Skool Pro S in Wheat/Pink
Justin Bieber wears Vans x Odd Future Old Skool Pro S sneakers in “Wheat/Pink” in July while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani, who’s been wearing Vans for more than two decades, continues to be a fan of the brand’s distinctive check-print slip-ons. She wore them with a ’90s-inspired denim look during a shopping trip with her sons this month.

Singer Gwen Stefani, vans sneakers, double denim, wrangler jacket, lamb sunglasses, jeans, celebrity shoe style, is seen shopping at Barnes & Noble with her sons Apollo, Kingston and Zuma. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 08 Jul 2019 Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461827_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gwen Stefani wearing Vans sneakers while shopping in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Mega
Other stars, like David Beckham, Kristen Stewart and Ariel Winter, have also made recent appearances in the brand’s shoes.

Kristen Stewart spends time at a Cantina bar in Los Feliz with gal pals. 22 Jul 2019 Pictured: Kristen Stewart spends time at a Cantina with gal pals in Los Feliz. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA471167_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kristen Stewart wearing Vans at a bar in July.
CREDIT: MEGA
Given all the celebrity support, it’s no surprise that Vans has seen a recent bump in business. Vans sales increased 20% in the first quarter, according to earnings reports from parent company VF Corp.

Flip through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing Vans sneakers.

Watch the video below for tips on taking care of your sneakers during the summer.

Want more?

Brooklyn Beckham’s in Dirty, Beat-Up Vans Sneakers With Girlfriend at Moschino’s Pride Party

Vans Honors Frida Kahlo With a Shoe Collection Featuring Her Iconic Artwork

These New Loafers By Vans and Opening Ceremony Are Proof the Transparent Shoe Trend Isn’t Over

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad