Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Laidback Coachella Style at Amazon Lockers in Flowing Dress & Frye Shoes

Vanessa Hudgens has been dubbed “queen of Coachella” for her boho looks at the annual Indio, Calif. event — and she’s keeping her streak of Instagram-worthy festival ensembles alive this year.

The “High School Musical” alum kicked things off with a trip to the Amazon Lockers at Coachella, where she picked up festival must-haves such as Cards Against Humanity, Weleda Skin Food and Strawberry Lemonade Pedialyte.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Coachella 2019 style. CREDIT: Courtesy

The 30-year-old oozed boho vibes in a floor-length patterned Camilla dress with fringed sleeves, which she teamed with Child of the Wild jewelry and a Gucci backpack.

For shoes, Hudgens reached for off-white Frye company boots, selecting a durable style perfect for navigating the desert terrain. She wore her long brunette locks down and had a pink flower painted on one cheek.

Vanessa Hudgens posing at the Amazon Lockers at Coachella. CREDIT: Courtesy

The “Second Act” actress took to Instagram to share a peek at another of her Coachella looks, which included a lacy black see-through dress and tan suedelike cowboy boots. She posed alongside sister Stella, who was chic in a sheer orange dress with white Western boots.

Also stepping out to the Amazon Lockers was Lisa Rinna, who wore a low-cut green Eres jumpsuit with a bathing suit from the brand visible underneath. The “Real Housewives” star accessorized with comfy Converse sneakers and a Gucci fanny pack.

Lisa Rinna at the Amazon Lockers at Coachella.

