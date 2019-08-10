Victoria’s Secret Models in Metallic Sandals Are Trending at UNICEF Summer Gala

Adriana Lima at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Sardinia, Italy, Aug. 9.

Stars flocked to Sardinia, Italy, last night for the UNICEF Summer Gala, including a long list of Victoria’s Secret models and Angels. The event helps raise awareness for the organization, which is dedicated to providing care to children and mothers around the world.

Adriana Lima looked stunning in an embellished strapless multicolor gown.

Adriana Lima at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Sardinia, Italy, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel finished off the look with a set of metallic sandals that peeped out from under her dress.

She retired her wings in 2018, choosing that year to be her final Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The show itself, though, will not be returning either in 2019, according to Lima’s fellow Angel, Shanina Shaik.

“Unfortunately, the Victoria’s Secret Show won’t be happening this year,” the Australian model told the Daily Telegraph. “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel.”

Shaik was also at the gala and wore a gold sequined minidress with a high, asymmetrical cut-out around the midsection.

Shanina Shaik at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Sardinia, Italy, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her shoe-of-choice was a thin-strap embellished metallic sandal.

Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls stole the night in a white gown that had sheer panels around the bodice and a high slit on the skirt.

Joan Smalls at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Sardinia, Italy, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like many of the other models, she also chose a pair of thin-strap metallic sandals. Natasha Poly embraced the style, too. Metallic sandals are a popular trend this season because they’re chic and easy to many looks.

Poly matched her shining silver shoes to her sequined dress with a low V-cut neckline and a high slit on her leg.

Natasha Poly at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Sardinia, Italy, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsa Hosk was also in attendance for the event, sponsored by luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma. She strayed from the idea of a gown and instead went for a menswear-inspired suit by Christopher Esber that had ultra-feminine details like fringe, cut-outs, a low neckline and flared pant legs.

Elsa Hosk at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Sardinia, Italy, Aug. 9.On her feet was a pair of strappy white sandals with a thin heel. Though she didn’t choose metallic shoes, Hosk also supported another big trend of the summer: square-toe sandals.

Alongside the other Victoria’s Secret models, Devon Windsor attracted attention in her bright-red ruffled and tiered gown from the brand Alexis.

Devon Windsor at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Sardinia, Italy, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

