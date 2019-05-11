Tyra Banks Celebrates ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Cover in Heels That Have Peekaboo Pops of Skin

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is here with a 45-year-old Tyra Banks starring on the cover in a yellow bikini.

After celebrating the issue with a party in Miami last night, the veteran supermodel and Olivia Culpo, who is also featured, were spotted leaving their hotel. Culpo showed off a dark green leather jumpsuit paired with white and gray snakeskin pumps featuring a classic pointy toe and stiletto heel.

Olivia Culpo wearing a dark green leather jumpsuit with snakeskin pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The 27-year-old model-influencer accessorized with hoop earring and gray croc mini-bag.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo wearing pointy white and gray snakeskin stiletto pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the “America’s Next Top Model” creator donned a pale pink bomber jacket with black skinny jeans and pointy black suede ankle booties with a medium heel and a cut-out design. Banks topped off her look with a black baseball cap and oversized gold geometrical earrings.

Tyra Banks wearing a pink bomber jacket with black skinny jeans and pointy black suede cut-out booties. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Tyra Banks wearing pointy black suede ankle booties with a medium heel and a cut-out design. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for more of Olivia Culpo’s style.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Celebrates 27th Birthday in Sold-Out Versace Sandals and Leather Pants With So Many Zippers

These ‘Clueless’ x K-Swiss Shoes Will Have Fans of the Movie Totally Buggin’

Olivia Culpo Masters Festival Style in Mustard Romper and Desert Booties