Tyga Poses in Travis Scott’s Air Jordan Sneakers — and Twitter Goes Wild

Tyga’s latest shoe choice sent the internet into a frenzy.

The rapper posted a photo of himself leaning against a Ferrari to Instagram yesterday, but netizens were more interested in his footwear — the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG — than in the car.

“This dude tyga is extra disrespectful peep the shoes,” read one viral tweet with over 5,000 retweets and nearly 28,000 likes.

this dude tyga is extra disrespectful peep the shoes pic.twitter.com/vLMYl3dUip — YamzTheAlbum (@YamzTheAlbum) October 7, 2019

While Travis Scott’s Jordan collab sold fast and earned fans among the celebrity set, fans found it surprising that Tyga would be among the shoe’s wearers. After all, both men dated Kylie Jenner, with whom Scott shares daughter Stormi Webster — and rumors have swirled of a reunion between Jenner and Tyga.

“Tyga posted up in Travis Scott’s shoes. He really trying to go to war and I’m here for it,” @adam22 wrote on a post with 3,500 retweets and around 25,000 likes.

Tyga posted up in Travis Scott’s shoes. He really trying to go to war and I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/eOygl52VQN — adam22 (@adam22) October 7, 2019

“Tyga posting ig pics in travis scott’s shoes really might be a new level of petty i never heard of,” a post from @phillycustoms read.

tyga posting ig pics in travis scott's shoes really might be a new level of petty i never heard of pic.twitter.com/77YBHzeQ7o — Kenny (@phillycustoms) October 7, 2019

“Tyga took travis scott’s girl and his shoes,” read another tweet.

tyga took travis scott's girl and his shoes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Y7DdHr5Nqm — kepa arrizabanigga (@saltykreep) October 7, 2019

Other fans conjectured that the post was an attempt to “stay relevant” rather than to diss Scott.

Tyga in Travis shoes on Kylie’s car desperately tryna get attention and stay relevant pic.twitter.com/gdR9O9XuQA — mvp ☤ (@danielthemvp) October 8, 2019

damn homie really had to take travis’s wife and post up in his shoes to be relevant again 👀 not a single lick of music mentioned. tyga can only ride this for so long 😪 — Afhoesenshi (@AfroSenshi) October 8, 2019

For what it’s worth, Tyga might just be a fan of the super-hyped Travis Scott x Jordan Brand collab. The latest model in the ongoing partnership, the Air Jordan 6, will be released this weekend.

