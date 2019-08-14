First Family Fashion: The Style Choices of the Obama Girls vs. The Trump Girls

When your parent becomes president, your entire life becomes public — meaning every sartorial choice could end up in the news.

Both Barack Obama’s girls (Sasha and Malia) and Donald Trump’s girls (Tiffany and Ivanka) are familiar with scrutiny of their fashion. But each set of siblings has a distinct and different sense of style.

Now 21, Malia was only 10 years-old when her dad took to the White House — so it’s no surprise that her shoe style has changed over the years. As a youngster, ballet flats were her main footwear choice, but today she prefers casual, age-appropriate styles like combat boots or summery sandals.

Malia Obama wearing black flats as the family arrives in Hawaii for vacation in 2013. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Malia Obama wears a white halter top and strappy sandals in summer 2019. CREDIT: Mega

Her 18-year-old sister, Sasha, has experienced a similar style evolution. When she was younger, Sasha could often be spotted in ballet flats or Converse high-tops. Her more recent favorites include sneakers from Unif and Nike (both priced at under $100).

Sasha Obama wears nude ballet flats in June 2015. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sasha Obama in a snake-print dress and white Unif sneakers in summer 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, the Trump girls tend to favor stilettos — something they have in common with stepmom, first lady Melania Trump.

Ivanka, 37, has a wardrobe filled with sleek pencil skirts, trench coats and floral frocks. As for shoes, the senior White House advisor likes the Manolo Blahnik BB pump (a favorite of Melania’s), as well as parcel tape-inspired stilettos from Burberry.

Ivanka Trump wearing a white belted Oscar de la Renta dress and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in June 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump wears Burberry’s Annalise pumps in June 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like her older sister, 25-year-old Tiffany tends to favor high heels. The Georgetown Law student’s favorite heels are from Aruna Seth and boast crystal embellished butterflies. She also likes Christian Louboutin’s sleek stilettos.

Tiffany Trump at Easter services with boyfriend Michael Boulos on April 21, 2019 wearing Aruna Seth pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tiffany Trump wears Christian Louboutin sandals with a pantsuit in London in 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Their fathers are poised on opposite sides of the political spectrum — and the Obama and Trump girls’ style sensibilities are perhaps equally different.

The Obama daughters like walkable styles like combat boots and sneakers, while the Trumps are all about the stilettos. The former often work in more affordable silhouettes, while the latter tend to go with designer styles.

