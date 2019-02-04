Sign up for our newsletter today!

Travis Scott Hits the Stage at the Super Bowl in Unreleased Jordan 6s

By Ella Chochrek
Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA – 03 Feb 2019
Travis Scott used tonight’s Super Bowl halftime show as an opportunity to debut some new kicks.

The “Stargazing” rapper took to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stage in Atlanta while clad in unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Cactus Jack” sneakers.

Travis Scott , air jordan 6, cactus jack, (L) and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 February 2019.Super Bowl LIII, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Travis Scott (L) and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 perform during the halftime show at the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
CREDIT: TANNEN MAURY/Shutterstock

The shoes are an olive-green colorway with black, infrared and gray accents. They feature a military-inspired pouch at the side of the collar.

super bowl 2019

Scott paired the kicks with a mesh top, a leather vest and slim-fitting black leather trousers. He wore an edgy tan fanny pack belted around his waist.

The 26-year-old performed his hit “Sicko Mode” onstage, where he appeared alongside Maroon 5 and Outkast member Big Boi.

Travis Scott, air jordan 6 cactus jack, is carried by the crowd during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, in AtlantaPatriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Travis Scott is carried by the crowd during halftime at the Super Bowl.
CREDIT: Charlie Riedel/Shutterstock

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine nodded to Scott with his footwear choice, stepping onstage in a pair of Air Jordan 1 x Travis Scott “Mocha” sneakers. The “Girls Like You” singer teamed his kicks with slim-fitting pants and a black windbreaker with orange and pink detailing.

Adam Levine, super bowl 53, maroon 5, halftime show, celebrity style
Adam Levine performs at the Super Bowl in Air Jordan 1 x Travis Scott “Mocha” sneakers.
CREDIT: Charlie Riedel/Shutterstock

This marks the second year in a row that the halftime performers donned Jordan Brand sneakers during the big game.

At Super Bowl 52 between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles last year, Justin Timberlake performed in personalized Air Jordan 3 “JTH” sneakers, which dropped via Nike SNKRS following the first touchdown of the second half.

Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl LII halftime show.
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

The kicks sold out almost instantaneously, with styles selling for more than $2,000 on eBay just days later.

