Travis Scott Models Unreleased Nike Air Force 1s Inspired by This Classic Nike Basketball Shoe

By Ella Chochrek
Travis Scott'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019
Travis Scott
Travis Scott is showing off a first look at an unreleased Nike sneaker collaboration — but it’s not one of his own designs.

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper, 28, posted an Instagram yesterday modeling the Air Force 1 Low “Sunshine,” a shoe created by Nike and buzzy streetwear label Cactus Plant Flea Market. He teamed the kicks with a graphic T-shirt and basketball shorts.

The sneaker features a white upper with the words “Sunshine” and “Air” spelled out in bold, tonal letters. The font choice and size is reminiscent of a classic Nike b-ball silhouette: the Air More Uptempo. Completing the look is a clean white Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole.

While official information regarding the release has not been unveiled, A$AP Bari, founder of streetwear brand VLONE, said the shoe is coming out this fall. Before this style, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike had already collaborated on two sought-after launches.

Scott himself is also a collaborator with the Swoosh — and he’s rumored to have an Air Force 1 silhouette of his own coming out this fall in full family sizing. The “Sicko Mode” entertainer first previewed the AF1 on his Instagram account last month, teaming them with a white T-shirt and plaid pants.

