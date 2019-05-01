Kylie Jenner Surprises Travis Scott With a Jordan 1 Cake for His 28th Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 2018 Met Gala.

Last night in Los Angeles, Travis Scott celebrated his 28th birthday — complete with a lavish party where the theme was (unsurprisingly) himself.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, along with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner gave fans a peek at the festivities through videos posted on their Instagram Stories. Fashioned like a gas station, the party venue featured products such as paper towels and glass cleaners — all bearing Travis Scott’s name.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrate the rapper’s 28th birthday with a lavish party on Tuesday night. CREDIT: Splash

Scott’s upcoming Jordan 1 High sneaker also made an appearance. The brown, white and black high-top shoe — slated to drop on May 11 along with an apparel line — served as the inspiration for an oversize cake crafted in the shape of the shoe. Sneakers were also seen hanging from trees and on mannequins’ feet.

Travis Scott cuts into a cake made to look like his Air Jordan 1 collab shoe. CREDIT: Splash

The 21-year-old lip-kit mogul — who shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with Scott — wore a body-hugging minidress with a lace-up front and strappy sandals for the occasion. Meanwhile, the rapper donned a black Alyx Studios T-shirt and black patent leather pants.

