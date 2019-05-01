Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Surprises Travis Scott With a Jordan 1 Cake for His 28th Birthday

By Allie Fasanella
2018 met gala, travis scott, kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 2018 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last night in Los Angeles, Travis Scott celebrated his 28th birthday — complete with a lavish party where the theme was (unsurprisingly) himself.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, along with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner gave fans a peek at the festivities through videos posted on their Instagram Stories. Fashioned like a gas station, the party venue featured products such as paper towels and glass cleaners — all bearing Travis Scott’s name.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, air jordan 1 travis scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrate the rapper’s 28th birthday with a lavish party on Tuesday night.
CREDIT: Splash

Scott’s upcoming Jordan 1 High sneaker also made an appearance. The brown, white and black high-top shoe — slated to drop on May 11 along with an apparel line — served as the inspiration for an oversize cake crafted in the shape of the shoe. Sneakers were also seen hanging from trees and on mannequins’ feet.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, travis scott air jordan 1 sneaker collab
Travis Scott cuts into a cake made to look like his Air Jordan 1 collab shoe.
CREDIT: Splash

The 21-year-old lip-kit mogul — who shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with Scott — wore a body-hugging minidress with a lace-up front and strappy sandals for the occasion. Meanwhile, the rapper donned a black Alyx Studios T-shirt and black patent leather pants.

Happy Birthday Travis Scott!

