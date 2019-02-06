Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tracee Ellis Ross and Brie Larson Pop in Pink & Purple on the Front Row at Rodarte

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Brie Larson and Tracee Ellis Ross
Brie Larson and Tracee Ellis Ross
Rowan Blanchard
Shailene Woodley and Brie Larson
Stephan James and Dakota Fanning
View Gallery 9 Images

The Mulleavy sisters debuted their fall ’19 collection for Rodarte on Tuesday at The Huntington Library in Los Angeles — complete with a celebrity-packed front row.

The highlight? Award-winning actresses Brie Larson and Tracee Ellis Ross’ headline-making ruffled dresses in hot pink and bright purple.

rodarte fall 2019 front row, Rowan Blanchard, Jessie Ennis, Brie Larson, Tracee Ellis Ross
(L-R): Rowan Blanchard, Jessie Ennis, Brie Larson and Tracee Ellis Ross take in Rodarte’s fall ’19 show at The Huntington Library in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 29-year-old Larson, who brought a camera instead of using her smartphone, modeled a bright pink semisheer frock from Rodarte’s spring ’19 line, which was presented at NYFW last fall. The “Room” actress finished off her bold outfit with Christian Louboutin’s nude ankle-strap sandals.

Ross, on the other hand, paired her glamorous purple spring ’19 design with matching metallic bow-embellished booties from the same collection. The 46-year-old style maven upgraded her look with eyeshadow in the same hue and lengthy earrings.

Meanwhile, film legend Diane Keaton sipped on a glass of wine in an edgy all-black look seated next to billionaire businessman Stewart Resnick.

Stewart Resnick and Diane Keaton, rodarte fall 2019 show, front row
Stewart Resnick and Diane Keaton sitting front-row at Rodarte.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Black Panther” star Angela Bassett also went for a head-to-toe black ensemble for the occasion. Chunky lace-up booties pulled her look together, along with a pair of statement glasses.

angela bassett, rodarte fall 2019 show front row
Angela Bassett wearing an all-black look in the front row at Rodarte fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more celebrities sitting front-row at Rodarte’s fall ’19 show.

Want more?

Exclusive: Inside the Studio That Makes All of Chanel’s Haute Couture Shoes

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Chic Shoe-Sandal-Boot Hybrid Is by a Black Female Designer You Should Know

Kendall Jenner’s Racy, High-Fashion Pictorial Shows Her in Nothing but Heels

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad