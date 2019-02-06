Tracee Ellis Ross and Brie Larson Pop in Pink & Purple on the Front Row at Rodarte

The Mulleavy sisters debuted their fall ’19 collection for Rodarte on Tuesday at The Huntington Library in Los Angeles — complete with a celebrity-packed front row.

The highlight? Award-winning actresses Brie Larson and Tracee Ellis Ross’ headline-making ruffled dresses in hot pink and bright purple.

(L-R): Rowan Blanchard, Jessie Ennis, Brie Larson and Tracee Ellis Ross take in Rodarte’s fall ’19 show at The Huntington Library in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 29-year-old Larson, who brought a camera instead of using her smartphone, modeled a bright pink semisheer frock from Rodarte’s spring ’19 line, which was presented at NYFW last fall. The “Room” actress finished off her bold outfit with Christian Louboutin’s nude ankle-strap sandals.

Ross, on the other hand, paired her glamorous purple spring ’19 design with matching metallic bow-embellished booties from the same collection. The 46-year-old style maven upgraded her look with eyeshadow in the same hue and lengthy earrings.

Meanwhile, film legend Diane Keaton sipped on a glass of wine in an edgy all-black look seated next to billionaire businessman Stewart Resnick.

Stewart Resnick and Diane Keaton sitting front-row at Rodarte. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Black Panther” star Angela Bassett also went for a head-to-toe black ensemble for the occasion. Chunky lace-up booties pulled her look together, along with a pair of statement glasses.

Angela Bassett wearing an all-black look in the front row at Rodarte fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

