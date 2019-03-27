Tracee Ellis Ross Switches From Louboutin Heels to Adidas Sneakers for Diana Ross’ Birthday Party

Tracee Ellis Ross went all-out celebrating her mom’s 75th birthday last night, something that’s easy to do when your mom is legendary singer Diana Ross.

The legendary singer’s second-oldest child wore an eccentric and oversize coral-colored furry coat from Marc Jacobs for the occasion.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Tracee Ellis Ross’ white Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Tracee matched the wild look with a pair of white sneakers from Adidas. The brand’s FYW S-97 sneaker features a thicker sole with paneled elements, a mixed-material upper and leather overlays.

When she arrived at the event, though, she was wearing a fancier set of shoes, this time from Christian Louboutin. Tracee shared a picture of her look today on Instagram, where you can see the red bottoms of her glittering ombré heels.

Tracee’s look was only outdone by that of her mother, who wore two separate wild coats throughout the evening.

Diana Ross arrives at her 75th birthday party. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Diana Ross’ birthday shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The birthday girl chose a pair of strappy metallic platform wedges for her shoe of the night, wearing it with both looks.

The orange ensemble was her onstage outfit for her performances, which many attendees caught on camera. Khloe Kardashian shared videos on Instagram stories and even stepped onstage during the performance with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Diana Ross leaves her 75th birthday party. CREDIT: Mega

To top off an incredible night, when it came time for cake and songs, Diana was serenaded by a special guest: Beyoncé.

Khloe again shared a video on Instagram stories and Instagram account, The Shade Room, posted a clip of the incredible moment.

