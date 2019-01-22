A Look Back at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Most Stylish Moments

It’s official: the New England Patriots and its star quarterback, Tom Brady, are headed to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year (to face the Los Angeles Rams). Naturally, nobody could be happier than his supportive wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The 38-year-old mother of two took to Instagram Stories yesterday to celebrate her man’s win, posting a number of videos of herself shouting and jumping excitedly while watching the Patriots defeat the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday.
The couple, who have been together for almost 10 years, is known for hitting the red carpet together, from the annual Met Gala to the random appearance. Last May, the star athlete and the former Victoria’s Secret angel wowed in complementary looks.
Bundchen reportedly chose their outfits for the occasion, which were both Versace. While she shined in a gold Versace gown with matching sandals, Brady looked dapper in tuxedo featuring a black turtleneck underneath a jacket with elaborate gold embroidering on the lapel.
A year prior, in 2017, the dynamic duo made waves with Bundchen wearing a stunning silver backless Stella McCartney gown and Brady in Tom Ford.
In 2016, the pair looked cute-as-can-be attending the premiere of “Years Of Living Dangerously” together in coordinating ensembles. Bundchen matched Brady with a chic black menswear look that she pulled together with sexy strappy sandals.
Scroll through the gallery for more of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s best looks.
Want more?
Happy 41st Birthday, Tom Brady: Some of His Most Dapper Looks