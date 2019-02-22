Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Make a Romantic Appearance at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady played the role of supportive partner at UCLA’s 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala in Los Angeles Thursday night, where his wife, Gisele Bündchen, was honored for her environmental activism.

Taking to the red carpet, the couple showed off plenty of PDA, sharing a sweet kiss for the cameras. “She’s inspiring to me in so many ways,” the Patriots quarterback told “Entertainment Tonight.” “It’s really special for her, and I love that she’s here celebrating.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share a sweet kiss on the red carpet at the Hollywood for Science Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the football star looked dapper in a classic black suit and black tie with white polka dots, the Brazilian supermodel shined in a white one-shoulder cape gown courtesy of Stella McCartney. An assortment of jewelry, silver metallic Nicholas Kirkwood sandals and a matching clutch bag completed her look.

Gisele Bündchen wearing a white Stella McCartney gown with silver metallic Nicholas Kirkwood sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, another former Victoria’s Secret Angel turned heads in a fabulous designer getup. Puma ambassador Adriana Lima modeled David Koma’s spring ’19 dress featuring a black bodice and a neon green skirt with a thigh-high slit and a black ruffle-trim detail. The 37-year-old mother of two pulled her sexy ensemble together with sheer black Louboutins, a black clutch and a glamorous cat eye.

Adriana Lima wearing a David Koma spring ’19 dress with black see-through Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

