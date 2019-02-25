Tina Fey Pairs Her Gown With $50 Converse Sneakers at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Leave it to Tina Fey to make a bold outfit choice at a black-tie event: wearing sneakers with a designer dress.

At first glance, it looked as though the comedian hit the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in her finest: a strapless metallic gown from J. Mendel with an embellished bodice, complete with eye-catching diamond jewelry.

But then the actress lifted the hem of her dress to reveal a clean white pair of low-top sneakers from Converse. The Chuck Taylor All Stars retail for just $50 and are available at Converse.com.

Tina Fey arrives at the 2019 <em>Vanity Fair</em> Oscar Party in a J. Mendel gown and Converse sneakers, Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Tina Fey’s Converse sneakers at the 2019 <em>Vanity Fair</em> Oscar Party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fey was fresh off her Oscars stage appearance, where she joined her “Saturday Night Live” former co-stars, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. The trio started the hostless show with a series of jokes and remarks.

(L-R): Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler onstage at the 2019 Oscars, Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fey wore a strapless blue gown for the awards show before changing into her J. Mendel dress and Converse sneakers for the after-party.

