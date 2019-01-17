Of Course Timothée Chalamet Was in the Front Row at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2019 Men’s Show

When Virgil Abloh is showing his designs on the runway, the front row is bound to be star-studded.

The designer showed his Louis Vuitton fall ’19 menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week Men’s today, and leading the pack was Timothée Chalamet. The stylish actor (remember when he wore a Louis Vuitton harness to the Golden Globes?) sat front-row in an all-black ensemble, rocking a casual black Louis Vuitton hoodie with skinny black pants. Chalamet’s hair was typically tousled, and he accessorized with a silver band on his index finger.

Timothée Chalamet wears all-black in the front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall ’19 show on Jan. 17 during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell also made a front-row appearance. The supermodel was as chic as ever in a flowing two-tone dress with a high neckline and ruffled skirt, which she wore underneath a beige blazer. For footwear, Campbell selected knee-high tan boots that had a chunky heel. She completed her look with gold-framed aviator shades.

Naomi Campbell wears a tan look with a blazer and boots in the front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall ’19 show on Jan. 17 during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Natalia Vodianova commanded attention in a look that was all about the footwear. The model sported a white collared minidress with unexpected fanny packs attached to it. She layered a see-through rain slicker on top of the dress. Vodianova added a splash of color to her ensemble with her footwear, choosing knee-high Christian Louboutin boots that looked as if a graffiti artist had spray-painted them. The shoes featured a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

Natalia Vodianova wears a white minidress with graffitied white Louboutin boots in the front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall ’19 show on Jan. 17 during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Kid Cudi took the theme literally and applied it to his outfit, piecing together a red, black and white ensemble (classic Jackson colors), complete with one glove.

Kid Cudi<br />Louis Vuitton show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men’s, France – 17 Jan 2019 CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

