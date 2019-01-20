Timothée Chalamet, Kate Moss & More Celebs on the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Paris Fashion Week Men’s brought some of the biggest stars together in the name of fashion.

When Virgil Abloh’s name is involved, buzz is bound to be big — and the Louis Vuitton men’s creative director had a slew of celebrities supporting him at his second show for the French fashion house.

Timothée Chalamet was among the celebrities to hit up the Louis Vuitton show on Thursday. The “Lady Bird” actor sported an all-black ensemble with his signature tousled locks.

Timothee Chalamet wears all black in the front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall’ 19 show on Jan. 17 during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Joining him in the front row was Naomi Campbell, who wore a ruffled silky shirt underneath a tan jacket. The supermodel completed her look with knee-high tan boots and dark sunglasses.

Naomi Campbell wears a tan look with a blazer and boots in the front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall’ 19 show on Jan. 17 during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Other guests at the Vuitton show included Offset, Kid Cudi and Natalia Vodianova.

In addition to stepping out for Vuitton, Campbell attended the fall ’19 Dior show on Friday, where she was joined by pal Kate Moss.

Kate Moss steps out to the Jan. 18 Dior Men’s show while clad in a leopard-print coat and black boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Moss was chic in a shiny leopard-print coat, black trousers and shiny black boots as she hit up the front row.

She was joined by Robert Pattinson, who dressed in a dark look: a long coat, baggy pants and shiny black shoes. The “Twilight” star’s hair covered up much of his face.

Robert Pattinson wears a brown coat at the Dior Men’s fall ’19 show on Jan. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

One of the most risqué front row looks came courtesy of Cindy Bruna. At Friday’s Balmain show, Bruna wore a silver and black blazer with no shirt underneath, which she paired with black joggers and black-and-white pumps.

Cindy Bruna wears a silver and black blazer with white pumps in the front row at Balmain’s Jan. 18 show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

But the most star-studded front row may have been at the Adidas MakerLab Presents: Here to Create show on Friday. Karlie Kloss, David Beckham and Jonah Hill made up the audience. All three were clad in matching white Adidas footwear.

(L-R): David Beckham, Karlie Kloss and Jonah Hill sitting front row at the Adidas MakerLab Presents: Here to Create show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

