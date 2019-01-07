What ‘Time’s Up x2’ Meant at the 2019 Golden Globes

It started as a blackout: After an industry-wide reckoning that saw the downfall of powerful men accused of sexual assault, harassment and abuse, a coalition of guests at the 2018 Golden Globes dressed in black to pledge their allegiance to the Time’s Up movement.

Although this year’s awards show invited a pop of color, the subject of workplace sexual harassment was present in more ways than one. It manifested itself in pins attached to dresses like Sarah Hyland, ribbons donned on wrists including Rachel Brosnahan and even cinched at their backs à la Gina Rodriguez — this time, reading “Time’s Up x2.”

Rachel Brosnahan appears in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

In its second year, the movement seeks a new goal: to double the number of female leaders in departments where they remain underrepresented. With her son wearing a pin himself, Regina King addressed the subject during a speech following her win of best supporting actress in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

“I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I am making a vow — and it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce is 50 percent women,” she said. “And I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power — not just in our industry, in all industries — I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”

Laura Dern (L) and Jaya Harper. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Another major moment stemmed from Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna, who also declared her support for the movement by wearing a pin. The organization, which is composed of a group of about 90 international members who conduct the awards, made even more headlines with its announcement of $2 million in grants to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and InsideClimate News.

“The freedom of expression that makes possible your work as creators and our work as journalists is under siege, which is why our mission to establish cultural ties has never been more important,” Tatna said onstage. Over the last 25 years, the HFPA has donated more than $33 million to nonprofit groups including Women in Film, Women Make Movies and GlobalGirl Media.

Sarah Hyland points to her “Time’s Up” pin as she arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty. CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Shutterstock

The latest mix of glamour and activism comes a year after the launch of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, spearheaded by a number of Hollywood’s leading ladies including Reese Witherspoon, Oprah and Shonda Rhimes. (Administered by the National Women’s Law Center, the fund is committed to bringing legal and media help to individuals who have experienced sexual misconduct and retaliation in the workplace.)

Claire Foy wears Miu Miu. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Other celebrities who donned “Time’s Up x2” pieces were Julianne Moore, Charlize Theron and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden as well as Idris Elba and E! Live host Ryan Seacrest, who received backlash on social media nearly a year after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Click through the gallery to see the stars who showed support for Time’s Up at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Want more?

The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

#TimesUp: 4 Mistakes Companies Can’t Afford to Make in the Era of the Movement