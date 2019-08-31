Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiffany Trump’s Best Summer Style Moments

By Allie Fasanella
US President Donald J. Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) and his daughter Tiffany Trump (R) leave after a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. US President Trump and his wife are on a three-day official visit to Britain.State visit of US President Donald J. Trump to United Kingdom, London - 04 Jun 2019
Tiffany Trump on June 4, 2019.
Tiffany Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples and has been subjected to the public eye since she was a baby. But since her father was elected the 45th president of the United States in 2016, the 25-year-old has received even more media attention.

She kicked off the summer with a London visit and Trump’s re-election rally in Orlando, Florida, and has since been documented traveling around the world. Keep scrolling to check out some of her top style moments as of late.

Earlier this summer, the current U.S. first daughter was photographed sporting a curve-hugging, wine-colored dress with short sleeves and a belt. She added a sleek black tote, oversize frames, a pearl necklace and classic pointy nude leather pumps.

Tiffany Trump, celebrity style, plum minidress, sunglasses, pointy-toed nude pumps, andrews air force base
Tiffany Trump wearing a wine-colored dress with pointy nude leather heels on June 19.
At the former television personality’s Orlando rally, Trump wore a navy double-breasted sleeveless dress cinched at the waist with a belt and pointy white stilettos featuring a bejeweled toe.

From left, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., watch as President Donald Trump speaks at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, FlaElection 2020 Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019
Tiffany Trump wearing white heels with a bejeweled toe at Trump’s re-election kickoff rally in Orlando.
In London, she wore an off-white long-sleeve dress with a pleated skirt and sparkly ivory satin embellished pumps with a pointed toe.

tiffany trump,
Tiffany Trump attends a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in June.
