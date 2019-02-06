Tiffany Trump’s State of the Union Outfit Included the Cutest Pale Pink Pumps

Tiffany Trump’s busy law school schedule means she doesn’t make it to many presidential events — but when she does, her style is smashing.

The 25-year-old made a chic statement in a white outfit with embellished pumps as she listened to her father, President Donald Trump, deliver the 2019 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., tonight.

L-R: Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump applaud as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Tiffany sported a white long-sleeved top that she cinched at the waist with a wide belt. She paired the top with a matching skirt.

For footwear, the Georgetown Law student chose pale-pink pumps with embellishment at the toes. The shoes had a stiletto heel and a pointed profile.

Getting ready to watch @realDonaldTrump at the big show. Love this group. #sotu pic.twitter.com/RXHtdEslGj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019

The youngest Trump daughter accessorized with geometric black and gold earrings and a series of bracelets and rings.

While it’s unclear whether the University of Pennsylvania alum did so intentionally, her decision to wear white aligned her with some Congresswomen who made political statements with their outfits. Democratic Congresswomen such as Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stepped out in all-white ensembles for tonight’s speech in reference to the women’s suffrage movement of the early 20th century.

For what it’s worth, Tiffany wasn’t the only Trump family guest clad in white. Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Tiffany’s older brother Donald Jr., was in a form-fitting white dress with matching pumps.

Tiffany’s older sister, Ivanka, went for a look completely opposite to hers, stepping out at the State of the Union in a black jacket and skirt with classic black pumps.

Want more?

Everyone Applauded Melania Trump When She Arrived in This Outfit at the State of the Union Address