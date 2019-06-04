Tiffany Trump Stands Out in a Bold Red Dress at State Dinner With Royal Family

Tiffany Trump was no shrinking bloom tonight at the U.S. State Dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Instead, President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter made sure she stood out in the crowd with a bold red gown.

The Georgetown University law student had on an off-the-shoulder dress with floral applique. She accessorized with white gloves and sparkling jewelry. Her sister, Ivanka, shared a family photo on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself, Tiffany and their siblings: “A spectacular State Banquet hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace.”

Ivanka Trump wears Carolina Hererra at the U.S. State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivanka, the president’s daughter from his first marriage, wore a blue dress by Carolina Herrera that retails for nearly $11,000. The gown was designed in silk taffeta with floral sparkle embroidery, and the slit at the center of the skirt gave way to a glimpse of her shoes, which were blue pumps with crystal embellishments around the toebed.

Donald Jr., Eric and his wife Lara, who wore a white dress with floral motif prints, also posed for the photo.

The family enjoyed a banquet with members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and more.

Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen during the U.S. State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See more images of the Trump family’s State visit to the U.K.

