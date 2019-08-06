Tiffany Trump Wears Her Go-To Vacation Shoes on Trip To Spain

Tiffany Trump has been vacationing with her mom Marla Maples in Mallorca, Spain, and her go-to shoes for the trip might not be what you’d expect.

The 25-year-old has been pictured twice now sporting a pair of dark blue espadrilles featuring a metallic polka dot design and a cap toe. The current U.S. president’s second wife took to Instagram yesterday to share some snaps and clips from their adventures together, revealing her daughter’s favorite summertime shoe.

The University of Pennsylvania alumna styled the playful slip-ons with a black top, matching shorts and a flowy sheer red printed kimono. Trump’s youngest daughter further accessorized her bohemian look with a straw hat, sunglasses and a black leather YSL shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Maples — who captured Tiffany playing with cats at Son Marroig — wore a patterned tank top, skinny pants and thong sandals.

