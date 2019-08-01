Tiffany Trump Vacations in Spain Wearing the Coolest Alternative to a Sandal

For summer vacations, the go-to women’s shoe is a sandal. But Tiffany Trump found the perfect alternative that’s comfy, seasonably appropriate and stylish: the espadrille sneaker.

On vacation with her mother, Donald Trump’s second wife Marla Maples, in Mallorca, Spain, the 25-year-old first daughter wore a colorful patterned maxi dress with the chic shoes. Her pair was dark blue with metallic polka dots and a cap toe.

The University of Pennsylvania alumna kept the vacation vibes going with her beauty look, wearing her blond tresses in loose waves and going makeup free.

Meanwhile, Maples showed off a different way to style espadrille sneakers. The actress went for a sparkly gray slip-on pair with a flatform base. She teamed the summery footwear with a blue and white floral duster, a white cowl-necked T-shirt and white daisy dukes.

When it comes to footwear, the president’s daughter tends to favor classic styles like pointed-toed pumps or sleek sandals. She’s also a big fan of Aruna Seth’s feminine styles, which feature signature butterfly crystal embellishments. Seth told FN in May that Trump’s aesthetics are in sync with her own.

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth said. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

Watch the below video to see Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas discuss the secrets to Instagram success and more.

