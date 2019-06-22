Tiffany Trump Goes to the Zoo in Yankees Cap & Blue Slip-Ons With Her Mom & Boyfriend

She might be the president’s daughter, but that doesn’t mean Tiffany Trump is always dressed in ballgowns and pencil skirts.

The 25-year-old went to the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C. on Friday with mom Marla Maples and boyfriend Michael Boulos. Maples shared a photo from the trio’s excursion with her Instagram followers.

In the image, Tiffany cuts a casual figure in a New York Yankees baseball cap, a black T-shirt, skinny black pants and blue slip-on shoes. The Georgetown Law student accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a black quilted tote bag with gold chain handles.

Boulos went with a dressed-down look too, standing by his love’s side in a black T-shirt, green khaki shorts and black sneakers with red stripes on the side.

Meanwhile, Maples looked stylish in a tank top, lightwash skinny jeans and a pair of white low-top canvas sneakers. The actress capped off her low-key look with a baseball cap, dark shades and a black crossbody bag.

“Moments in time that will stay with me forever … I’m so grateful for the adventure of life and the time shared with those we love,” Maples captioned her photo.

While Tiffany tends to keep a lower profile than her older siblings — Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric — she made an appearance this week in Orlando, Fl. for father Donald Trump’s re-election campaign kickoff rally.

At the rally on Tuesday night, Tiffany looked chic in a little black dress and crystal-embellished pumps on a stiletto heel. The first daughter wore her blond locks down.

(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Want more?

Tiffany Trump Looks Like She’s on Her Tiptoes in These Nude Pumps

Tiffany Trump Stands Out in a Bold Red Dress at State Dinner With Royal Family

Tiffany Trump’s Silver and Nude Gown With Butterfly Heels Have Everyone’s Attention at amfAR Gala Cannes