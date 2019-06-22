Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiffany Trump Goes to the Zoo in Yankees Cap & Blue Slip-Ons With Her Mom & Boyfriend

By Ella Chochrek
US President Donald J. Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) and his daughter Tiffany Trump (R) leave after a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. US President Trump and his wife are on a three-day official visit to Britain.State visit of US President Donald J. Trump to United Kingdom, London - 04 Jun 2019
Tiffany Trump on June 4, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She might be the president’s daughter, but that doesn’t mean Tiffany Trump is always dressed in ballgowns and pencil skirts.

The 25-year-old went to the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C. on Friday with mom Marla Maples and boyfriend Michael Boulos. Maples shared a photo from the trio’s excursion with her Instagram followers.

In the image, Tiffany cuts a casual figure in a New York Yankees baseball cap, a black T-shirt, skinny black pants and blue slip-on shoes. The Georgetown Law student accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a black quilted tote bag with gold chain handles.

Boulos went with a dressed-down look too, standing by his love’s side in a black T-shirt, green khaki shorts and black sneakers with red stripes on the side.

Meanwhile, Maples looked stylish in a tank top, lightwash skinny jeans and a pair of white low-top canvas sneakers. The actress capped off her low-key look with a baseball cap, dark shades and a black crossbody bag.

Moments in time that will stay with me forever … I’m so grateful for the adventure of life and the time shared with those we love,” Maples captioned her photo.

While Tiffany tends to keep a lower profile than her older siblings — Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric — she made an appearance this week in Orlando, Fl. for father Donald Trump’s re-election campaign kickoff rally.

At the rally on Tuesday night, Tiffany looked chic in a little black dress and crystal-embellished pumps on a stiletto heel. The first daughter wore her blond locks down.

From left, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., watch as President Donald Trump speaks at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, FlaElection 2020 Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019
(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

