Tiffany Trump Stomps Out in Serbia Wearing Combat Boots and Skintight Leggings

Tiffany Trump is enjoying some time abroad, and looking stylish and practical while doing it.
President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter shared a photo today on Instagram of her time in Belgrade, Serbia, where she’s seen posing by a statue on an outing.
“Поздрав из Србије” she wrote, which translates to, “greetings from Serbia.”
The Georgetown University law student had on a versatile outfit made for crawling urban cityscapes in comfort. Tiffany’s casual look included a dark cropped jacket with black leggings and matching combat boots. The shoes were done in an embossed leather with large eyelets, a zipper on the side and metallic button closures.
Speaking of getaways, Tiffany’s father and sister, Ivanka Trump, returned on Monday from spending the weekend in Palm Beach, Fla., at Mar-a-Lago.
Tiffany’s sister had on super-high pumps with an elegant black dress, and her father’s wife, first lady Melania, had on Gianvito Rossi block-heeled boots.
The 25-year-old’s last public appearance with her family was at the 2019 State of the Union address in February.
Want more?
Melania Trump Stomps Out in Comfy Slouch Boots With Son Barron After Weekend Getaway
Ivanka Trump’s Pointy Heels Flatter Her Feet With a Detail You’ll Love
Tiffany Trump’s State of the Union Outfit Included the Cutest Pale Pink Pumps