Tiffany Trump Does the Platform Pump Trend in New York

Tiffany Trump got a head start on fall’s big platform shoe trend in New York yesterday.

The first daughter showed off her style in an Instagram post with artist Mauricio Benitez, better known as Mr. Bling.

In the image, the Georgetown Law student sports a nude top and black miniskirt under a belted plaid duster coat.

For footwear, the University of Pennsylvania alum selected sky-high platform pumps. The heels were black with gold embellishment.

Platform shoes are back in a big way for fall ’19. At the fall ’19 shows, designers including Givenchy, Gucci and Rick Owens showed the soaring silhouette. The platform is making a comeback not only for its aesthetic but also for its ability to create a feeling of empowerment and strength for the wearer.

Other celebrities to take on the platform shoe trend this summer include Britney Spears, Jessica Alba and Lena Dunham.

Benitez took Trump as inspiration for one of his celebrity portraits, which he creates out of Swarovski crystals. Prior stars to get the treatment have included Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne Johnson.

