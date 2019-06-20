Tiffany Trump Looks Like She’s on Her Tiptoes in These Nude Pumps

When it comes to jet-set style, Tiffany Trump is taking a page from stepmom Melania’s playbook and choosing stilettos for the plane.

The 25-year-old was photographed yesterday exiting Air Force One at Maryland’s Andrews Air Force Base. She was returning from a trip to Orlando, Fla., to attend dad Donald Trump’s reelection kick-off rally.

Tiffany Trump exits a plane in Maryland on June 19. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

Tiffany wore a chic plum-colored minidress with short sleeves, drape detailing and a silver-tone buckle at the waist.

For footwear, the first daughter went with nude stilettos. The classic pumps featured a slim heel, a pointed silhouette and an elevated vamp. They also helped create the illusion of longer legs as the flesh-tone shoes blended in well with her skin.

A close-up look at Tiffany Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

The University of Pennsylvania alum tied together her look with a pearl necklace, pink-framed sunglasses and a black tote bag with gold handles. She wore her blond hair straight.

At the rally on Tuesday night, Tiffany wore a sleek little black dress that boasted a wide lapel, buttons down the center and a hemline cut right above the knee. She teamed the LBD with white pointed-toed pumps that had a nearly 4-inch high stiletto heel, with a crystal buckle embellishment adding a bit of sparkle.

(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

The rally was a family affair, with Tiffany’s older siblings — Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka — and their significant others present in addition to her father and stepmother.

Below, see Carrie Dragshaw’s tips for walking in heels.

Want more?

Tiffany Trump Stands Out in a Bold Red Dress at State Dinner With Royal Family

Tiffany Trump’s Silver and Nude Gown With Butterfly Heels Have Everyone’s Attention at amfAR Gala Cannes

Tiffany Trump Stops Traffic in Cannes Wearing a Silk Robe With Strappy Flats