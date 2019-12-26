Tiffany Trump Twins With Mother Marla Maples in All Black for Christmas in Montana

Tiffany Trump joined mother Marla Maples for Christmas this year, celebrating the holiday in snowy Montana.

The first daughter posted an image to her Instagram account on Tuesday night, Christmas Eve, in which the pair twinned in chic, all-black looks.

Trump sported a long-sleeved top, form-fitting pants and shiny boots, adding a bit of glitz to the outfit with a skinny gold scarf. Meanwhile, Maples wore a shiny jacket with skinny pants and stiletto-heeled boots.

A soaring, lit-up Christmas tree is surrounded by wrapped presents and a pair of life-size Nutcracker sculptures.

Maples shared another image from their festivities, in which the duo pose with a wintry display and plaid stockings. Their lodging in Montana appears to be a rustic cabin, with taxidermy, plaid pillows and a log-framed interior.

While Trump didn’t join President Donald Trump for Christmas Day festivities at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, she had a chance to celebrate the holidays with the president and first lady Melania Trump at the White House earlier this month.

For the White House Christmas celebration, the Georgetown Law student sported a festive red sheath dress and black pumps that appeared to have crystal embellishment. She was joined by boyfriend Michael Boulos, who was clad in a dark suit.

