Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiffany Trump Puts Attention on Shiny 5-inch Heels That Melania Approves

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
US President Donald J. Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) and his daughter Tiffany Trump (R) leave after a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. US President Trump and his wife are on a three-day official visit to Britain.State visit of US President Donald J. Trump to United Kingdom, London - 04 Jun 2019
Tiffany Trump on June 4, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tiffany Trump took to social media Sunday night to show off a sultry look she had on while in London, where she’s been spending a bit of time this summer.

The 25-year-old daughter of President Trump and actress Marla Maples shared a shot of herself modeling a sheer black turtleneck with pastel pink trousers and a pair of shiny sky-high Louboutin “New Very Prive” pumps.

View this post on Instagram

✌︎

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

Christian Louboutin New Very Prive black patent leather peep toe pumps.
Christian Louboutin’s ‘New Very Prive’ patent pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The peep-toe silhouette, which she’s rocked before with a similar outfit, boasts a soaring 5-inch stiletto heel and a smooth black patent leather finish.

The style comes with a price tag of nearly $900. Her mom commented on the photo, writing, “Oh my goodness! My gorgeous girl… So beautiful! 😘🌹😘” The U.S. first daughter wore almost the exact look in snaps with a pal posted to IG during a trip to London last year.

In May, Trump made a stop at Aruna Seth’s London showroom to try on styles from the eponymous designer’s spring ’19 collection. She ended up taking home pink flats featuring Seth’s signature bejeweled butterfly embellishments and the brand’s new Nocturno sneakers.

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

Want more?

Tiffany Trump’s Easter Outfit Screams Spring in Pastels and Butterfly Pumps With Her Boyfriend at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump Looks Like She’s on Her Tiptoes in These Nude Pumps

Tiffany Trump Goes to the Zoo in Yankees Cap & Blue Slip-Ons With Her Mom & Boyfriend

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad