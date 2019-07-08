Tiffany Trump Puts Attention on Shiny 5-inch Heels That Melania Approves

Tiffany Trump took to social media Sunday night to show off a sultry look she had on while in London, where she’s been spending a bit of time this summer.

The 25-year-old daughter of President Trump and actress Marla Maples shared a shot of herself modeling a sheer black turtleneck with pastel pink trousers and a pair of shiny sky-high Louboutin “New Very Prive” pumps.

Christian Louboutin ’s ‘New Very Prive’ patent pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The peep-toe silhouette, which she’s rocked before with a similar outfit, boasts a soaring 5-inch stiletto heel and a smooth black patent leather finish.

The style comes with a price tag of nearly $900. Her mom commented on the photo, writing, “Oh my goodness! My gorgeous girl… So beautiful! 😘🌹😘” The U.S. first daughter wore almost the exact look in snaps with a pal posted to IG during a trip to London last year.

In May, Trump made a stop at Aruna Seth’s London showroom to try on styles from the eponymous designer’s spring ’19 collection. She ended up taking home pink flats featuring Seth’s signature bejeweled butterfly embellishments and the brand’s new Nocturno sneakers.

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

