Tiffany Trump Slays in Flirty Black Cocktail Dress and Glittery Pumps

Tiffany Trump’s latest look proves that a little black dress doesn’t have to be boring.

Trump took to Instagram yesterday to share an image of herself clad in a black dress, which she made more interesting with accessories.

The dress itself was strapless and featured a low neckline. Trump wore the piece belted at the waist to accentuate her trim figure.

For footwear, the Georgetown University law student selected glittery black pumps. The pumps had pointed toes and featured sparkly silver detailing throughout for a metallic pop.

Trump accessorized with dangly earrings, a thin gold necklace and a series of bangles. The 25-year-old wore her long blond hair down and carried a black clutch that appeared to have a dog’s face on it.

“One day? or day one. you decide,” the socialite captioned her Instagram image, setting the location as Washington, D.C. The shot racked up more than 52,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The University of Pennsylvania alum’s most recent picture before this also showed her clad in a black dress that she upgraded with a pair of black glittery pumps, which appear to be the same shoes that she wore in yesterday’s post.

In the earlier shot, posted on Jan. 4, Trump posed in a black dress with a sensual thigh-high slit, which she teamed with the same heels. The picture was taken in the White House.

Want more?

Ivanka & Tiffany Trump Stomp Out in Very Chunky Heels for Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Tiffany Trump’s Style Hack Makes Her Look Almost as Tall as Ivanka