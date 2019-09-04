Tiffany Trump Wears Her Go-To Summer Shoes for ‘Last First Day’ of Law School

Tiffany Trump’s third and final year of law school began yesterday — and the Georgetown Law student memorialized the moment with an Instagram snap.

For her “last first day of school,” the 25-year-old looked chic in a patterned blue dress that tied at the waist and espadrille sneakers.

The shoes — a slip-on silhouette with a tan cap toe, a navy blue upper and a quilted design — have been a go-to for the first daughter throughout her travels all summer long. The style functions as an alternative to a sandal, perfect for completing a casual, warm weather look.

On a trip to Mallorca, Spain with mom Marla Maples in August, Trump was photographed wearing the shoes with two summery ensembles. One consisted of black shorts and a printed red kimono, while the other included a printed maxi dress.

For official appearances, the University of Pennsylvania alumnae tends to favor classic styles like pointed-toed pumps or sleek sandals. She’s also a big fan of Aruna Seth’s feminine styles, which feature signature butterfly crystal embellishments. Seth told FN in May that Trump’s aesthetics are in sync with her own.

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth said. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

