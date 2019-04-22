Tiffany Trump’s Easter Outfit Screams Spring in Pastels and Butterfly Pumps With Her Boyfriend at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump is a busy law student, but she made time for a break on Sunday as she stepped out to Easter services in Palm Beach, Fla., alongside her father, President Donald Trump, and his wife, first lady Melania.

The first daughter looked spring-ready in a pastel, floral-patterned minidress with puff sleeves and a high-low hemline. She cinched in the dress at the waist with a gold-tone belt.

Tiffany Trump at Easter services with boyfriend Michael Boulos on April 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 25-year-old went with pale pink pumps that were adorned with crystal butterflies. The shoes looked similar to Kiman’s diamante butterfly pumps, which cost just $115.

A close0-up look at Tiffany Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The University of Pennsylvania alumna, whose mother, Marla Maples (Trump’s second wife), completed her look with layered bracelets and a cocktail ring; she wore her long blond hair down and flowing over her shoulders.

Related Melania Trump Steps Out in Sensible Nude Flats at White House Easter Egg Roll Melania Trump Looks Spring-Ready for Easter in Floral Dress & Soaring Lavender Louboutins Melania Trump's Ready for Easter Weekend in a Fitted White Midi Dress and Orange Heels for Mar-a-Lago Trip

Meanwhile, Melania looked chic in a floral Carolina Herrera dress and soaring lavender Christian Louboutin pumps. The 48-year-old accessorized with a thick pale purple belt and oversized black sunglasses. President Trump stood by her side in a dark suit with a red tie. The president’s other children from his first wife, Ivana Trump — Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr. and Barron — were not present for the church outing.

(R-L): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump at church on Easter Sunday. CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Shutterstock

Tiffany took to Instagram to share a photo gallery of the Trump family’s Easter celebrations at the president’s Mar-a-Lago, Fla., estate, captioning the pictures: “Happy Easter ♡🐰♥︎ #easter.” In one image, she poses alongside brother Don Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Don Jr. wears a dark suit with shiny black shoes, while Guilfoyle sports a pink sheath dress and studded nude pumps.

Watch the video below to see Carrie Dragshaw explain how to make a sparkly stiletto.

Want more?

Tiffany Trump Stomps Out in Serbia Wearing Combat Boots and Skintight Leggings

Tiffany Trump’s State of the Union Outfit Included the Cutest Pale Pink Pumps