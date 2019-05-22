Tiffany Trump Stops Traffic in Cannes Wearing a Silk Robe With Strappy Flats

Tiffany Trump has the formula for glam summer dressing figured out. The first daughter posted an image Tuesday on Instagram in which she shows off an effortlessly chic outfit while in Cannes, France.

In the photo, Trump sports a custom Nicolas Besson dress with a high-low skirt and tie detailing at the waist. The silk dress has long sleeves and a V-neckline.

For footwear, the 25-year-old selected strappy ballet flats in a metallic colorway.

While the Georgetown Law student’s daytime look was already pretty glamorous, she went for a more dressed-up look for a Cannes dinner with her boyfriend, Michael Boulos. The University of Pennsylvania alum wore a form-fitting black cocktail dress with a high neckline and sheer polka-dot trim. Her shoes were pointy-toed black pumps on a slim stiletto heel.

As a busy law school student, Trump tends to keep a lower profile than older siblings Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. For her rare public appearances, she favors soaring heels, just like older sister Ivanka and step-mother Melania. The youngest Trump daughter, whom the president shares with ex-wife Marla Maples, is a big fan of classic silhouettes — for instance, pointy-toed pumps — with modern embellishments or other details.

Ahead of her jaunt to France, Trump was in London over the weekend visiting designer Aruna Seth at her showroom, where she picked up some spring ’19 shoes. “I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth told FN. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

