Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiffany Trump’s Understated Little Black Dress Let Her Crystal-Adorned Heels Shine at Orlando Rally

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
US President Donald J. Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) and his daughter Tiffany Trump (R) leave after a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. US President Trump and his wife are on a three-day official visit to Britain.State visit of US President Donald J. Trump to United Kingdom, London - 04 Jun 2019
Tiffany Trump on June 4, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The little black dress is a classic for all occasions. Political rallies, too.

Tiffany Trump chose the closet staple for her father President Donald Trump’s 2020 inaugural election campaign rally in Orlando, Fla. The dress featured a wide lapel, buttons down the center and a hemline cut right above the knee.

From left, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., watch as President Donald Trump speaks at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, FlaElection 2020 Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019
(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

While the LBD proved to be polished but understated, the Georgetown law student let her shoes take the spotlight.

Tiffany had on white pointed-toe pumps adorned with crystal buckles on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel — a style similar to Roger Vivier’s embellished buckle pumps.

President Donald Trump re-election kickoff rally, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.
(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
ivanka trump, oscar de la renta dress, manolo blahnik bb heels
Ivanka Trump wearing a white belted Oscar de la Renta dress.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like many of Trump’s large-scale events, it was a family affair. Tiffany’s sister Ivanka, from Donald’s first marriage, wore a white Oscar de la Renta dress with matching pumps.

Her brother Eric was joined by his wife, Lara, and Don Jr. went with journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle, who had on an eye-catching red dress by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, completing the ensemble with matching patent leather pumps.

canary yellow ralph lauren dress, Caitrin jumpsuit, Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, in Orlando, FlaElection 2020 Trump, Orlando, USA - 18 Jun 2019
Melania Trump wears a yellow jumpsuit by Ralph Lauren.
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, first lady Melania wowed her fans when she introduced the president in a canary yellow Ralph Lauren jumpsuit with matching pumps.

Want more?

Tiffany Trump Stands Out in a Bold Red Dress at State Dinner With Royal Family

Tiffany Trump’s Silver and Nude Gown With Butterfly Heels Have Everyone’s Attention at amfAR Gala Cannes

Tiffany Trump Stops Traffic in Cannes Wearing a Silk Robe With Strappy Flats

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad