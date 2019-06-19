Tiffany Trump’s Understated Little Black Dress Let Her Crystal-Adorned Heels Shine at Orlando Rally

The little black dress is a classic for all occasions. Political rallies, too.

Tiffany Trump chose the closet staple for her father President Donald Trump’s 2020 inaugural election campaign rally in Orlando, Fla. The dress featured a wide lapel, buttons down the center and a hemline cut right above the knee.

(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

While the LBD proved to be polished but understated, the Georgetown law student let her shoes take the spotlight.

Tiffany had on white pointed-toe pumps adorned with crystal buckles on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel — a style similar to Roger Vivier’s embellished buckle pumps.

(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump wearing a white belted Oscar de la Renta dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like many of Trump’s large-scale events, it was a family affair. Tiffany’s sister Ivanka, from Donald’s first marriage, wore a white Oscar de la Renta dress with matching pumps.

Her brother Eric was joined by his wife, Lara, and Don Jr. went with journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle, who had on an eye-catching red dress by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, completing the ensemble with matching patent leather pumps.

Meanwhile, first lady Melania wowed her fans when she introduced the president in a canary yellow Ralph Lauren jumpsuit with matching pumps.

