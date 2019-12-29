Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tiffany Trump Goes Dog Sledding in Montana Wearing Black Lace-Up Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
State visit of US President Donald J. Trump to United Kingdom, London – 04 Jun 2019
Tiffany Trump’s Style Through the Years
Tiffany Trump’s Style Through the Years
Tiffany Trump’s Style Through the Years
Tiffany Trump’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

Tiffany Trump and mother Marla Maples went dog sledding in Montana this week, and Maples posted an image to her Instagram account showing the duo’s ensembles for the occasion.

For the wintry outdoor activity, both sported warm-looking parkas with leggings, with Trump choosing a Moncler style. The first daughter teamed her jacket and leggings with a baseball cap and black lace-up boots that appeared to be fabricated in leather. Maples chose black knee-high boots to complete her casual look.

“Nature … snow … and my girl ❄️ nothing better for me. #godscountry #dogsledding #dogsleddingadventure #meandmygirl photo cred @1marlapax ✨😁,” the actress captioned her image.

Maples and Trump spent their Christmas in Montana. In a Christmas Eve photograph showing off their holiday decorations, the pair twinned in all-black ensembles. Maples wore black boots set on a stiletto heel, skinny pants and a jacket that looked as if it was made from leather. Meanwhile, Trump wore black booties with a slim-fitting look, completing the outfit with a skinny gold scarf that added a metallic pop.

Related

Tiffany Trump Matches Mother Marla Maples in All Black for Christmas in Montana

Melania Trump Does 3 Trends in 1 Look With Knee-High Slouch Boots at Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Tiffany Trump Wears Her Go-To Summer Shoes for 'Last First Day' of Law School

View this post on Instagram

The night before Christmas ❄️🎄❤️

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

While Trump wore a casual outfit for dog sledding, she tends to sport more elevated looks while at the White House with father President Donald Trump. The Georgetown Law alum chooses stilettos for those occasions, such as those from Aruna Seth.

Click through the gallery to see how Tiffany Trump’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Tiffany Trump Wears Her Go-To Summer Shoes for ‘Last First Day’ of Law School

Tiffany Trump Shows How to Pop in an All-Black Outfit on Art Crawl With Her Boyfriend

Tiffany Trump Vacations in Spain Wearing the Coolest Alternative to a Sandal

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad