Tiffany Trump Goes Dog Sledding in Montana Wearing Black Lace-Up Boots

Tiffany Trump and mother Marla Maples went dog sledding in Montana this week, and Maples posted an image to her Instagram account showing the duo’s ensembles for the occasion.

For the wintry outdoor activity, both sported warm-looking parkas with leggings, with Trump choosing a Moncler style. The first daughter teamed her jacket and leggings with a baseball cap and black lace-up boots that appeared to be fabricated in leather. Maples chose black knee-high boots to complete her casual look.

“Nature … snow … and my girl ❄️ nothing better for me. #godscountry #dogsledding #dogsleddingadventure #meandmygirl photo cred @1marlapax ✨😁,” the actress captioned her image.

Maples and Trump spent their Christmas in Montana. In a Christmas Eve photograph showing off their holiday decorations, the pair twinned in all-black ensembles. Maples wore black boots set on a stiletto heel, skinny pants and a jacket that looked as if it was made from leather. Meanwhile, Trump wore black booties with a slim-fitting look, completing the outfit with a skinny gold scarf that added a metallic pop.

While Trump wore a casual outfit for dog sledding, she tends to sport more elevated looks while at the White House with father President Donald Trump. The Georgetown Law alum chooses stilettos for those occasions, such as those from Aruna Seth.

