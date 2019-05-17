Tiffany Trump Just Got These Hyperfeminine Pink Flats That Come With Sparkling Butterflies

Tiffany Trump has an eye for fashion with feminine details — she’s fond of dresses made with lace and pastels, and shoes embellished with studs or crystals. So it’s no surprise that when it came to her latest shoe haul, she looked to luxury footwear label Aruna Seth, where she picked up options that sparkle.

The youngest daughter of President Donald Trump sat alongside the eponymous designer in London at the brand’s showroom and tried out spring ’19 styles, opting for pink flats and the brand’s new Nocturno sneakers.

Footwear designer Aruna Seth (L) poses with Tiffany Trump on May 16 in London. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aruna Seth

The flats feature Aruna Seth’s signature bejeweled butterfly embellishments — stunning details that were hard to miss when Tiffany had on the brand’s pumps during Easter festivities with her family at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., last month.

Prices from the brand range from around $700 to $1,000, depending on silhouette. The new styles will serve her well while attending other high-profile occasions with her family, designer Seth told FN today, adding that the first daughter’s aesthetics are in sync with her own.

Nocturno sneakers by Aruna Seth. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aruna Seth

Aruna Seth spring ’19 flats embellished with butterflies. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aruna Seth

“I love Tiffany’s style — it’s very young, elegant and feminine. We met a couple of years ago, and she has been very supportive of my brand,” Seth said. “She loves the quality and the comfort.”

Seth launched her footwear label in 2009, building a customer base in the Middle East, the U.S. and Asia, with stockists including Level Shoe District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 51 East in Doha, Qatar; and Neiman Marcus in Dallas. In 2011, her shoes were catapulted to worldwide fame when Pippa Middleton wore them to her sister Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding.

